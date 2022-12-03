Iran’s Security Council said on Saturday (3) that “more than 200 people lost their lives” during protests in the country that began in September this year. The government also announced that the security forces will act more actively in any demonstration.

The body, which is linked to the Ministry of the Interior, indicated that the 200 deaths took place in terrorist attacks during the disturbances, with the victims being “disturbers and armed counterrevolutionary elements, members of separatist groups.” This is the first time since the protests began on September 16 that Iran has released an official death toll.

“As for the demonstrators, the Islamic Republic of Iran treated them with the utmost tolerance”, but “the enemy’s plan was the continuity of the disturbances and the strategic patience of the system” caused great damage, indicates the note.

In addition, the Ministry warns that the Council “will act more decisively” and “the security forces and the police, with all their strength and determination, will no longer allow some troublemakers, with the support of foreign intelligence agencies, to place in danger to the public safety of society”. “Therefore, any disturbance of public order and illegal assembly at any level and place will be dealt with decisively and without tolerance”, completes the text.

The Ministry’s statement is published amid the call for new protests against the Iranian regime, to be held from Monday to Wednesday.

Demonstrations in Iran began on September 16, after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, of Kurdish origin, while in police custody, allegedly arrested for incorrectly wearing the Islamic headscarf.

Foreign NGOs, such as Iran Human Rights, which is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, point out that the death toll is 448, due to police repression. In addition, at least 2,000 people have been charged with various crimes, six of whom have been sentenced to death so far.