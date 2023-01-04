The government of Iran has strongly criticized France for allowing cartoons about Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei.

Weekly magazine Charlie Hebdo comes this week with a special issue in which Iran is central. It contains a whole series of cartoons about Khamenei. In one drawing he can be seen with a bomb as a turban, in another he wears a dress that blows up à la Marilyn Monroe. One artist depicts him as the skeleton of an extinct animal species and another draws him standing under the splayed bare legs of a woman who urinates on him.

“They are offensive and inappropriate cartoons against our religious leader,” Iran’s foreign minister said on Twitter. ‘This cannot go without a hard answer. We will not allow the French government to overstep its bounds.’ The minister does not say what Iran’s possible ‘answer’ will be.

"They are offensive and inappropriate cartoons against our religious leader," Iran's foreign minister said on Twitter. 'This cannot go without a hard answer. We will not allow the French government to overstep its bounds.' The minister does not say what Iran's possible 'answer' will be.

Charlie Hebdo made the song as a 'show of support for the Iranians who are fighting for their freedom'. Protests have been going on in the country for months. The reason is the death of Mahsa Amini in September, who was arrested because she would not have worn her headscarf properly.

Wrote last month Charlie Hebdo a special competition with the motto and hashtag ‘MullahsGetOut’. Artists from around the world were asked to document Iran, the leaders and the protests. Of the three hundred entries, about thirty have now been printed. The draughtsmen include French, Turks and Italians, but also Iranians and Dutch.

Hung up

In one drawing, Khamenei is hanged from a gallows made from Mahsa Amini’s long hair. “In the cartoons, the roles are reversed: the women do to the religious leaders what they are exposed to in real life,” said editor-in-chief Riss.

Charlie Hebdo was the target of a terrorist attack in 2015, in which almost the entire editorial staff was shot dead in the name of al-Qaeda. The reason was that the weekly magazine had printed cartoons of the prophet Mohammed.