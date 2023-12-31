Sunday, December 31, 2023, 6:43 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

This Sunday, the Iranian authorities released the last Spaniard detained in the country. This is the adventurer Santiago Sánchez Cogedor, who was arrested in October 2022, shortly after entering the Islamic Republic accused of charges that had not yet been revealed.

“The Embassy of the IR of Iran is pleased to report the release of Santiago Sánchez Cogedor, the only Spanish citizen imprisoned in Iran,” the Iranian embassy in Spain wrote on the X social network. “His release from him is carried out within the framework of friendly and historical relations between the two countries and in compliance with laws,” the delegation added, without giving further details.

Santiago Sánchez Cogedor, a soccer fan, began a journey on foot in January 2022 from Alcalá de Henares, near Madrid, bound for Qatar, to attend the Soccer World Cup that started on November 20. But his family stopped receiving news from him a few weeks before the opening of the sporting event. In a final post on October 1 on Instagram, where he documented his trip, he said that he was in a town in northern Iraq and that he was about to enter Iran.

A few days later, the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the tourist's family that he had been arrested, according to what his mother, Celia Cogedor, told AFP at the end of October. Iran faced a wave of protests following the death on September 16, 2022, of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, three days after being detained by morality police for allegedly violating the drastic dress code imposed on Iran. women.

Iran mainly accuses the United States, its sworn enemy, of being behind the protests. In this context, the Iranian authorities announced at the end of September that they had detained nine foreigners, mainly from Poland, Italy and France, in connection with the protests.