The Iranian regime announced this Sunday the release of the Spanish citizen Santiago Sánchez Cogedor, 42, after spending almost 15 months in prison. The news was given by the Iranian Embassy in Madrid through a message on the social network His release is carried out within the framework of friendly and historical relations between the two countries and in compliance with [las] laws,” adds the note.

Santiago's parents, Celia and Santiago, reunited with the rest of the family, have joyfully received the news of their son's release on December 31 and have acknowledged to EL PAÍS that they had been expecting it to happen since last August, so that the delay has become endless. His mother adds, however, that they have spoken with Santiago very frequently and know that he is in good health, although they have not yet received confirmation of his release from the Spanish authorities. Early this Sunday night, his mother confirmed to the Efe agency that Santiago had already been transferred to the Spanish Embassy in Tehran, where he was carrying out the necessary procedures to be able to return to Spain as soon as possible.

Although the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs had not yet confirmed the release of the Spanish citizen early this Monday, the King's House confirmed and celebrated his release with a brief message on the social network released in Iran. We celebrate his return to Spain for the New Year.”

Santiago Sánchez Cogedor was arrested on October 2 of last year after visiting in Saqqez, in Iranian Kurdistan, the grave of Mahsa Amini, the young woman who died while in the custody of the morality police for wearing her veil incorrectly. which unleashed a wave of demonstrations that were violently repressed, leaving at least 500 dead and 17 sentenced to death. The Galician activist Ana Baneira Suárez was also arrested for participating in one of these demonstrations, but she was released last February, while Sánchez Cogedor remained behind bars.

The adventurer from Madrid left San Sebastián de los Reyes (Madrid) on January 8, 2022 with the aim of traveling on foot the 6,800 kilometers that separate the Spanish capital from Qatar, where he intended to attend the World Cup, which was held on November 20 to December 18 of that year. After being photographed in front of Mahsa Amini's tomb, he was accused by the Iranian regime of espionage, although charges were never formally filed against him.

Santiago Sánchez Cogedor, in a 2022 image from his social networks.

During this long year that he has spent in prison, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, has held various conversations with the Iranian authorities in which he has insisted that Cogedor's detention lacked justification, which is why he should be immediately placed in prison. freedom. His case was similar to that of dozens of Europeans whom Tehran kept imprisoned without trial, in what diplomatic sources consider a form of blackmail to force the European Union to soften the sanctions imposed on the Islamic regime. The release occurs at a time when Spain has been identified as one of the strongest European countries in demanding a permanent ceasefire from Israel to stop the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.