Iranian film director Mohammad Rasoulof has been released after spending the last eight months in prison for criticizing state repression of protests sparked by a building collapse in 2022.

“Mohammad Rasoulof was released from prison,” the reformist daily reported briefly. sharghwhich posted a photo of the director on the street with two other released prisoners. shargh He did not specify when he was released, nor have the authorities reported on it.

Rasoulof, winner of the Golden Bear in 2020 with the lives of others (there is no evilin English version) was arrested last July for criticizing the repression of protests unleashed by the collapse of a building that left dozens dead in 2022.

In turn, Jafar Panahi, also an Iranian filmmaker, was arrested a few days later for protesting Rasoulof’s detention and was released earlier this month after declaring a hunger strike. His arrest reactivated another 2010 sentence of six years in prison for violating national security, a sentence that had been suspended at the time.

Iran has lived in the last four months protests against the Islamic Republic, unleashed by the death of the young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, after being arrested for not wearing the veil properly.

The Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, announced at the beginning of the month the amnesty and the reduction of prisoner sentences. And in recent days there have been several releases. It is unknown if Rasoulof’s release is part of that amnesty.

