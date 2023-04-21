The commander of the Iranian army’s naval forces, Admiral Shahram Irani, reported on state television that the nuclear submarine “USS Florida” was “approaching the Strait of Hormuz in complete silence and under water” when it was detected by an Iranian submarine as it approached the territorial waters.

“The Iranian submarine forced this American submarine to rise to the surface of the water and cross the Strait of Hormuz on the surface of the water,” he added, according to what was reported by “IRNA”.

He made it clear that Tehran would raise the issue with international bodies.

In a statement on Twitter, the Bahrain-based US Fifth Fleet responded that the Iranian accusations were “completely false” and “further Iranian disinformation”.

“The US Fifth Fleet continues its operations wherever international law allows,” he added.

Last June, the US Navy announced that three Iranian boats “reacted in an unsafe and unprofessional manner” when its ships transited the Strait.

Washington accuses the Iranian Revolutionary Guards of disrupting navigation in the Gulf waters, where a fifth of the world’s oil production passes.