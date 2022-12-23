Players from various clubs join the national commotion over the fate of their partner, waiting to find out if he will be sentenced to hang
This week the great Tehran derby was played between Persepolis and Esteghlal, a match of maximum rivalry that was played without an audience “due to pollution problems” in the capital, according to the authorities. The gestures of solidarity with the protests that the Islamic republic has been experiencing for more than three months are repeated among players
#Iran #football #mourns #Azadani
