At least 56 people have died in floods in Iran. This was announced on July 30 by the head of the emergency operations department of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Mehdi Valipur.

“The death toll has reached 56, 18 people remain missing,” the agency quoted him as saying. IRNA.

Valipur added that the provinces of Yazd, Lorestan, Mazanderan, Tehran, Cheharmehal and Bakhtiariyya were most affected by the floods.

Earlier, on July 23, it became known that as a result of a flood in the Iranian province of Fars, 11 people were killed, and 13 more are missing. It was noted that 15 cars went under water, 12 of them managed to be raised.

On July 8, it was reported that at least 15 people died as a result of flooding due to heavy rains in India in the Amarnath cave area in the northern union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, another 40 people were missing.