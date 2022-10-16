Four inmates died and 61 were injured following the fire that broke out yesterday, Saturday 15 October, in the Evin prison in Tehran, Iran. This was announced by the Iranian judicial authority, as reported by the international media. The images broadcast by Iranian state television show trucks and vehicles of firefighters heading to Evin prison, after a fire and several clashes in Tehran’s infamous Evin prison broke out Saturday night, while the protest movement sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in custody entered the fifth week.



