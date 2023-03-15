At least 11 dead and over 3,500 injured are the toll from the celebrations held in Iran for the Fire Festival (Chaharshanbe Suri), which is held on the night between the last Tuesday and Wednesday of the Iranian year, which ends on March 20th.

“Since February 20, 26 people have died in incidents related to Chaharshanbe Suri,” including at least 11 during last night, the country’s emergency services chief, Jafar Miadfar, told state television. According to the tradition, which has its roots in the pre-Islamic era, people jump over a fire to purify themselves and chase away evil spirits shouting: “I give you my yellow color”, which in Iran symbolizes disease, and “I take your color red”, that of life.

For twenty years, the celebration has become an occasion for firing firecrackers and fireworks in public places, despite the warnings of the authorities who do not welcome this festivity, considered “pagan” by the vast majority of the Shiite clergy.