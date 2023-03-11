With EVs taking over the world, we can finally get rid of that oil from questionable regimes. To exchange it for lithium from Iran.

The world must switch to the electric car of our community. At least, that was the adage in Northern Europe in particular until recently. The blow engine had to die on the altar of the climate god. In the meantime, people seem to be backing down a bit because the reality is that the wall hits the ship. The German industry, which is under pressure, realizes that a total ban on explosive motors is not necessarily useful for their survival. So, historically, Germany joins Italy to challenge regulations that already seemed doable.

Mines

Nevertheless; it is clear that in the coming years EVs will increasingly take over from cars with an explosive engine. However, contrary to what many would have you believe, an EV does not move on its own either. Regardless of where the electricity comes from, such a power car needs batteries, for example. And those batteries usually contain lithium to date. That substance must be extracted in mines and that is not always ecologically responsible.

The white gold

Because EVs are expected to take off, lithium is now also referred to as ‘the white gold’. This in imitation of ‘the black gold’ that was synonymous with oil. Lithium can also be found here and there in Europe. But yes, if everyone really needs to plug in, a lot of the stuff is needed… So it is nice that now the second largest lithium deposition in the world is found. Perhaps a little less pleasant is that it was found in…Iran.

8.5 million tons

It is estimated that there are 8.5 million tons of lithium in the ground at the site of the discovery. The largest lithium deposit in the world to date has been found in Chile and contains 9.2 million tons of lithium. The country, which was already so rich in oil, has therefore once again won the lottery when it comes to precious mineral resources. But for the environmental lobby, which often goes hand in hand with wokeism, this creates problems. It was just so nice that we could get rid of that oil that often comes from places in the world where the woke agenda is not taken very seriously.

Then buy?

Bollebozen assume that more sources of lithium will be found in the short term, so supply will not be a ‘problem’ for the time being. Don’t forget, however, that only a fraction of all cars sold in the world are EVs. Unless there are batteries that need little or no lithium, it is only a matter of time before this bucket of metal becomes extremely valuable. Then buy?

This article Iran finds huge mountain of lithium in the soil for EVs appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Iran #finds #huge #mountain #lithium #soil #EVs