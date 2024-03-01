Iranian government faces historic rejection from the population, who disapprove of the country's regime

Iranians went to the polls this Friday (1st March 2024) to elect a new Parliament, but the highlight of the election was the high abstention rate. Only 27% of voters in Iran voted 10 hours after voting began.

In the capital Tehran, the numbers were even lower: just 12% adherence in 8 hours. The authorities even announced that the polling stations would remain open until 10pm, two hours later than the regular time.

In the last parliamentary elections, in 2020, 42.5% participation was recorded, which, until then, was the minimum percentage of participation. For the Iranian government, it is important to have greater participation, mainly to deny allegations that the regime is illegitimate and incapable of providing personal freedom and economic progress to Iranians.

According to local authorities, the reason for the extension in voting times would be the great popular support for the elections, which was contradicted by opposition groups, who stated that it was a “panic measure”.

In the Iranian political system, the Parliament, made up of 88 members, has the function of appointing the next supreme leader, when the incumbent, Ali Khamenei, dies.

Before the elections, anti-regime activists ran campaigns on X (formerly Twitter) to encourage Iranians not to vote to show dissatisfaction with the current regime. The most popular hashtags were #VOTENoVote (vote for not voting) and #ElectionCircus (the election circus). In the province of West Azerbaijan, 50 people were detained for “disturb the public’s mind and call for non-participation in elections”according to authorities.

In the coming days, the regime is likely to have difficulty releasing the results, which would show the participation of less than 1/3 of the country in the elections. Government agencies have already removed participation data from some provinces.