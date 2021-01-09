Azadeh Zamirirad believes that a return to the agreement with Tehran is possible with Joe Biden – even if it has just been broken.

taz on the weekend: Ms. Zamirirad, at the beginning of this week Iran began enriching uranium to 20 percent. This is the most extensive breach of the nuclear agreement by the Iranian side to date. Why now – so close to the inauguration of Joe Biden, who wants to lead the US back into the deal?

Azadeh Zamirirad: This is not entirely surprising. The higher enrichment is part of a law that was introduced into the Iranian parliament months ago and which was passed in an urgent procedure after the attack on the Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fachrisadeh. The fact that the 20 percent enrichment started now this week also has a symbolic dimension. One year after the US attack on the commander of the Al-Kuds Brigades, Qasim Soleimani, the leadership wants to show once more, both internally and externally, that it does not leave such attacks unanswered and that it does not adhere to the US policy of maximum pressure bends. Ultimately, however, enrichment is also the logical consequence of the nuclear policy tactics that Iran has been pursuing since May 2019.

is an Iran expert at the Science and Politics Foundation in Berlin, one of the most important foreign policy think tanks in Germany. She is also deputy head of the Middle East and Africa research department.

… namely to restart the nuclear program step by step?

Yes, with the intention of building bargaining power. When it comes to new talks, you don’t want to return to the negotiating table empty-handed. Now, however, Tehran is primarily concerned with creating urgency with a view to the upcoming US administration. The Iranian side expects Joe Biden to quickly ease sanctions.

But this form of communication is very dangerous. The beginning of uranium enrichment can easily be understood to mean that Iran no longer wants to return to the nuclear deal.

That was also the government’s concern for President Rouhani, who thought the law was a risky maneuver. It could lead to the Europeans ultimately reaching a point where they say: The violations are now so serious that it is simply no longer worth maintaining the agreement. The non-European parties to the agreement could also turn away. So Tehran not only risks offending the Europeans, but also Beijing and Moscow. In the end, we could be left with no agreement whatsoever. Hopefully it won’t come to that.

Which currents within Iran are fighting with each other?

There are definitely hardliners in Parliament who are fundamentally against any nuclear compromise, but they are a minority. In addition, there are critics of the agreement in all political factions. Many blame the government in particular for the misery. The president is primarily opposed to the parliament, which is now dominated by conservatives. The conflict can also be seen with a view to the Iranian presidential elections in June. We are dealing here with ordinary power-political disputes. In terms of foreign policy, there is definitely an interplay between the various forces.

What do you mean?

The Rouhani government also benefits from Parliament exerting this pressure, because it can refer to precisely this pressure at the international level. She can show that her hands are tied domestically and that she has to show quick successes. In principle, however, the following applies: Neither parliament nor the government alone can take decisions of this magnitude. In Iran it is ultimately the leader of the revolution who meets them. And so far I don’t see any signs that Khamenei wants to drop the nuclear deal completely.

The law also has a second part, which provides for the inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to be denied access if there are no clear sanctions in the finance and oil sector in the near future. Then the agreement would really be dead.

At the moment we are in the situation that Iran is no longer implementing some of the agreement, but the whole thing is happening transparently. The Iranian side has announced its activities, and the International Atomic Energy Agency has the necessary controls to get an overview. So so far we know what Tehran is doing when and where. But at the moment when these accesses are restricted, when the verification measures can no longer take effect, there is no longer any reason to maintain the agreement. But we are still far from that point.

What about the tight deadlines? They want to see the relief by the beginning of February, or inspections will be partially suspended. After taking office on January 20, Joe Biden will have a lot more to do with the domestic political crisis in the USA.

Biden will certainly be strongly bound in domestic politics. But there are things that he can get started quickly. For example, through executive ordinances, he can quickly reverse some of the sanctions Trump has imposed since May 2018. He can also declare that the USA will recognize UN resolution 2231 again, with which the nuclear agreement was legitimized under international law. The main problem was never that the Americans withdrew from the agreement.

Rather?

The main problem was that after their withdrawal they actively prevented other parties from implementing the agreement, including through extra-territorial sanctions. You have thus sabotaged the agreement, Biden would have to refrain from it.

How big is the disappointment that Germany, France and Great Britain, contrary to some statements, did not commit themselves more strongly to the agreement?

In the Iranian nuclear debate, there has been a discussion for years about whether the Americans would even be willing to make a nuclear compromise with Iran, and whether the Europeans would be able to do so. Rouhani had always argued that this was possible, and in 2015 the agreement was indeed a landmark foreign policy success. But what followed later confirmed the assumptions of many critics, especially those from hard-line circles. The disillusionment with the role of Europe was correspondingly great.

European companies have shied away from trading with Iran, even though the EU and European governments wanted to do so. Politics reaches its limits, doesn’t it?

The EU tried to maintain trade with Iran, but ultimately failed to give European companies the legal certainty they needed. That was also difficult because Washington was in part deliberately aiming to create uncertainty in the markets and it was not always clear exactly where the sanction limit was. As a result, many international companies were even more cautious and cautious than necessary. Even the humanitarian movement of goods, which is officially exempt from sanctions, has suffered as a result. This is one of the tragic effects of the very rigid US sanctions regime: it has meant that not even medical and pharmaceutical goods can be exported to Iran without any problems.

What conclusions should Europe draw from this?

First of all, the Europeans have to be credited with having at least succeeded in keeping the nuclear agreement to this day, albeit in a much weaker form. Under Biden there is now a chance that we will find our way back to a complete implementation. But the experience of the nuclear agreement has once again made clear how important and necessary strategic autonomy is for the EU. We are still terrifyingly far from being able to enforce our own security and economic interests against pressure from Washington.