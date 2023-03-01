Tehran has expelled two German diplomats from the country. This was announced by the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday. Berlin had previously declared two Iranian embassy employees undesirable.

The Foreign Ministry in Tehran announced that the two German diplomats would be declared undesirable persons because of the “intervention of the German government in internal and legal affairs” in Iran.

A week ago, the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin declared two Iranian embassy employees undesirable because of the death sentence imposed on the German-Iranian Jamshid Sharmahd in Iran.