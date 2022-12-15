Iran has been expelled from the UN commission on the condition of women for the repressive policy implemented by Tehran against the female component of its population. The vote had been proposed by the United States in relation to the hard line adopted by the Iranian authorities towards the ongoing street demonstrations throughout the Islamic Republic triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, who died at the age of 22 after being arrested by Tehran’s morality police accused of not wearing the Islamic veil correctly.

The 54-member United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) adopted a draft resolution to “remove the Islamic Republic of Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) for the remainder of its term with immediate effect 2022-2026”. There were 29 votes in favor, eight against including those of Russia and China, 16 abstentions.