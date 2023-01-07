There are already four protesters executed since the outbreak of the mobilizations
The Iranian authorities have announced the execution this Saturday of two other demonstrators who participated in the protests against the arrest and subsequent death in custody of the Moral Police of the young Mahsa Amini for allegedly wearing the Islamic headscarf incorrectly.
Those executed, identified as Mohamed Mehdi Karami and Mohame
#Iran #executes #youths #participated #protests #death #Mahsa #Amini
Leave a Reply