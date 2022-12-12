Iranian authorities publicly executed a second protester convicted of crimes committed during nationwide protests against the country’s theocracy. The massive mobilizations, called in principle after the death of Mahsa Amini, have now been going on for three months in the midst of strong repression.

Iran executed 23-year-old Majidreza Rahnavard, the second protester sentenced to death linked to the anti-regime protests in less than a week, the Mizan judicial news agency reported.

Rahnavard was accused of allegedly fatally stabbing two members of a paramilitary force while participating in mass protests over the death of Masha Amini, the young Iranian Kurdish woman who died at the hands of the morality police, charged with enforcing the strict dress code. of the Islamic Republic.

The sentence highlights the speed with which Iran is carrying out death sentences against those detained during the largest demonstrations in decades faced by clerical leaders since the 1979 revolution.

The Mizan agency, under the country’s judiciary, published a collage of images of Rahnavard hanging from a crane, his hands and feet tied and a black bag over his head.

Accused of “making war against God”

Masked members of the security forces guarded the scene next to concrete and metal barriers containing a crowd that had gathered early Monday morning in the Iranian city of Mashhad.

According to the official version, Rahnavard stabbed two members of the security forces on November 17 in the city of Mashhad and wounded four others.

State television showed footage of a man chasing another around a corner and stabbing him after falling against a parked motorbike. Another video showed the same man stabbing another immediately afterward. The attacker, who according to public television was Rahnavard, fled.

Majid Reza Rahnavard is dictated by the Islamic Republic on the meaningless charge of “belligerence against God” which for medieval Mullahs is reason for execution. They had beaten him up so much that he was injured in all the photos they published of him after arrest.#MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/09Gq5Y44tX – 1500tasvir_en (@1500tasvir_en) November 25, 2022



Mizan’s report identified the dead as Basij “students,” paramilitary volunteers working for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. The Basij have mobilized in the main cities, attacking and detaining protesters, who in many cases have fought back.

Rahnavard was arrested 23 days ago while trying to leave the country and was charged with “moharebeh”, a Farsi word meaning “to wage war against God”, a charge applied to others in the decades since the Islamic Revolution in 1979 and which is punishable by death.

Rahnavard was hung with a banner reading a Qur’anic verse: “Verily, the retribution of those who make war on Allah and His Apostle, and try to cause corruption on earth, is that they will be killed or crucified, or have their heads cut off.” hands and feet from opposite sides, or they will be banished from the earth.”

Prepare sanctions against Iran

Public executions with a crane have not been as frequent in recent years, although Iran used them to break up unrest after the 2009 presidential election and the Green Movement protests.

Normally, the condemned are alive when the crane lifts them off their feet, dangling from a rope and struggling to breathe before suffocating or breaking their necks.

From Brussels, Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, said he had spoken with Iran’s foreign minister about Tehran’s response to the protests and the latest execution and that “it was not an easy conversation.”

The foreign ministers of the European Union expressed their dismay at the latest execution. The bloc would approve a new series of sanctions on Monday against Iran for its repression of protesters and also for supplying Russia with drones to use in the war against Ukraine.

A person in the Cypriot capital Nicosia consults a mobile phone on December 12, 2022, displaying a tweet about the Iranian authorities' announced execution of Majidreza Rahnavard, the second death sentence linked to nearly three months of protests.

“We are going to pass a very, very tough sanctions package,” Borrell said. For his part, the Finnish Foreign Minister said he had called his Iranian counterpart and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock described the execution as “a flagrant attempt to intimidate” the Iranians.

“We made it clear that we stand with the innocent people in Iran,” Baerbock said upon arriving at the Brussels meeting. “A system that treats its people like this cannot continue to maintain fairly normal relations with the European Union,” he added.

Iran is known for its harsh sentences. Last Thursday, he executed the first prisoner arrested during the protests, but so far this year, he has hanged more than 500 prisoners, the highest number in five years, according to Oslo-based Iran Human Rights group. .

“If serious measures are not taken to deter the Islamic Republic from executing protesters, we will face even more horrific crimes, such as the mass executions of political prisoners in the 1980s,” the agency warned, referring to the executions of 1988, supervised by Ebrahim Raisi, the current Iranian president, in which, according to activists, up to 5,000 inmates died.

According to Amnesty International, another nine people have been sentenced to death and 28 face charges that could be punishable by hanging.

The balance left by the protests is at least 488 dead and 18,200 detained, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran

