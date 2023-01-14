Iran executed on Saturday (14) the British-Iranian citizen and former deputy defense minister of the country, Alireza Akbari, convicted of spying for British secret services.

On Wednesday (11), Iranian judicial authorities announced the death sentence of the former deputy minister, although it is not known when he was convicted of “espionage for MI6” in exchange for “1,805,000 euros, 265,000 pounds and $50,000”.

Akbari served as Deputy Defense Minister under reformist former President Mohammed Khatami (1997-2005) and was jailed for three years.

The Intelligence Ministry has described Akbari as “one of the most important cases of infiltration” in Iran’s security.

British PM speaks of ‘cruel and cowardly’ act

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Saturday he was “dismayed” by Akbari’s execution and considered the act “cruel and cowardly”.

“It was a cruel and cowardly act carried out by a barbaric regime that does not respect the human rights of its own people,” Sunak wrote on Twitter.

Iran has been accused of mainly using prisoners of dual nationality, but also of other citizenships, as a pressure measure or to exchange prisoners with other countries.

Some countries and human rights organizations have called this procedure Iran’s “hostage diplomacy”.

Iran accuses Britain of ‘interventionism’

Hours after the execution of the former deputy defense minister, Iran summoned the British ambassador to Tehran to protest what it sees as “UK interventionism in Iranian national security”.

“In response to the UK’s unconventional interventions, including in the national security of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the UK Ambassador to Tehran, Simon Shercliff, has been summoned,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Iranian authorities conveyed at the meeting their protest “for acts of sabotage against (Iran’s) national security” and stressed that “the United Kingdom must be held responsible for the establishment of unconventional communications that led to an attack on national security”.

The Iranian government has warned Britain that it “will not tolerate illegal and criminal actions” in the future.

“The British government must accept the consequences of continuing with unorthodox and interventionist methods,” he said.