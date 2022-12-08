Iran has announced that it has executed this Thursday the first detainee officially sentenced to death for an alleged crime derived from the protests that have been organized in the country since the death in police custody on September 16 of the young Mahsa Amini, arrested for wearing improperly the veil.

The prisoner, who the semi-official Tasnim agency has identified as Mohsen Shekari without elaborating, has been convicted of “intentionally” stabbing a member of the Basij paramilitary force in the back and blocking Sattar Khan boulevard in the capital, Tehran, on past September 25.

The Iranian authorities have rejected the appeal of the prisoner’s lawyer, determining that it is “not valid or justified”, since they consider that he is guilty of “war crimes” by blocking the street, threatening with weapons and confronting the agents. The Supreme Court of Iran, which describes the protester’s actions as an “example of hypocrisy”, approved the sentence on Thursday morning and immediately executed the ruling. The magistrates rely on alleged statements from witnesses to the incident, who would have ensured that the people present were very frightened by the presence of the armed protester.

Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, director of the NGO Iran Human Rights, has warned this Thursday that “daily executions of protesters” will take place unless the Iranian authorities have to face “quick practical consequences at the international level”, as he has pointed out. in a message posted on Twitter. The UK Foreign Minister, James Cleverly, has also denounced the execution in a message posted on the same social network. “The world cannot ignore the abominable violence committed by the Iranian regime against its own people,” he said.

Iranian authorities announced earlier this week that five people had been sentenced to death for their involvement in the death of Basij militia member Rouhollah Ajamian, in a verdict that is still open to appeal. The spokesman for the Department of Justice of Iran, Masoud Setayeshi, explained that 11 other people, including three minors, had been sentenced for the same crime to “long terms” of prison, according to the ISNA agency.

The Revolutionary Guard reacted to this announcement by praising the firm stance of the judiciary, encouraging it to issue swift and decisive sentences for those accused of “crimes against the security of the nation and Islam.” According to Amnesty International, at least 21 other people, including a woman, face charges that could land them on the gallows. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, has indicated that the number of people executed in the country exceeded 400 in September for the first time in five years.

Khamenei’s sister: “My brother does not listen to the voice of the people”

In a letter made public this Wednesday, Badri Hoseini Khamenei, sister of the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, assures that she hopes “to soon see the victory of the people and the overthrow of this tyranny that governs Iran.” “The regime of the Islamic Republic of Khomeini and Ali Khamenei has brought nothing but suffering and oppression to Iran and the Iranians. The people of Iran deserve freedom and prosperity, and their uprising is legitimate and necessary to achieve their rights,” the letter said. Khamenei’s sister resides in Tehran, but the letter has been published through her son Mahmoud Moradkhani, who is currently in France.

“My brother does not listen to the voice of the people and mistakenly considers the voice of his mercenaries and money grabbers to be the voice of the Iranian people. (…) I oppose my brother’s actions and express my sympathy for all the mothers who mourn the crimes of the Islamic Republic regime, since the time of [el ayatola] Khomeini until the current era of Ali Khamenei’s despotic caliphate,” he adds. And he stresses: “The Revolutionary Guards and Ali Khamenei’s mercenaries” must lay down their arms as soon as possible and unite with the people before it is too late. May the legitimate struggle of the people to achieve freedom and democracy be carried out as soon as possible.”

Badri’s daughter and Khamenei’s niece, Farideh Moradkhani, was arrested in late November for criticizing the Iranian leader and the crackdown on protests and has been in prison in the past for her activism against the Islamic Republic. Also, Badri’s husband, Ali Tehrani, has spent long periods in jail for his anti-regime activities.

