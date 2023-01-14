British-Iranian Alireza Akbari, 61, was hanged after being accused by the Tehran regime of spying for the UK. British government denounces “barbaric act” that “will not go unanswered”. Iran executed this Saturday (14/01) a British-Iranian, who had been convicted of alleged spying for the intelligence services of the United Kingdom.

Alireza Akbari, 61, a former high-ranking Iranian defense official, was convicted of “corruption on Earth and attacking the country’s internal and external security by passing intelligence information” to the UK, Iran’s news agency said. judicial authority, Mizan Online, this Saturday.

The execution by hanging took place three days after the death sentence was announced. Akbari was accused by the Iranian regime of acting as a “key spy” for the British Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), better known as MI6.

It is a “barbaric act” that “will not go unanswered”, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said after the execution. The British government “will summon the Iranian chargé d’affaires to convey our displeasure to him,” added Cleverly.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak denounced the execution on Twitter as “relentless and cowardly”, while Amnesty International described it as an “atrocious attack” by Iran on the “right to life”.

Shortly afterwards, the British Executive said it had ordered sanctions against Iran’s Attorney General, Mohammar Jafar Montazeri.

Iran’s government summoned the British ambassador to Tehran to protest what it described as “unconventional interventions”, denouncing London’s “malicious support” of a “spy”.

France also condemned the execution “with the utmost firmness”, according to a foreign ministry press release released on Saturday.

US diplomat Vedant Patel expressed Washington’s “great concern” on Friday at reports that Akbari had been “drugged, tortured while in police custody” and “forced to make false confessions”.

According to official Iranian media, Alireza Akbari held senior positions in the Iranian security and defense apparatus.

This veteran of the war between Iran and Iraq (1980-1988) was, among others, Deputy Minister of Defense for Foreign Affairs, head of a unit at a ministerial research center and adviser to the commander of the Navy, according to the Irna news, without providing dates.

Iran frequently announces the arrest of agents suspected of working for foreign intelligence services. Four people accused of cooperating with Israeli intelligence services were executed in December.

jps (AFP)