The Swedish government has announced that it has summoned the Iranian ambassador to Stockholm to formalize protests against the execution of Swedish-Iranian dissident Habib Chaab in the Islamic republic for terrorism crime.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a strong condemnation of the execution of the death penalty. The death penalty is an inhuman and irreversible penalty and Sweden, together with the rest of the EU, condemns its application in all circumstances”, they said according to the newspaper ‘Aftonbladet’.

The dissident was convicted of leading an Arab separatist group accused of attacks, including one against a military parade in which 25 people were killed.

The European Union strongly condemns the killing of Habib Chaab. “The growing number of EU citizens and those with dual EU and Iranian citizenship detained in Iran, the restrictions imposed on consular access to EU citizens and the denial of consular protection and the right to a fair trial constitute a violation of international law”, denounced the High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, in a statement, expressing his condolences to the Chaab family and expressing his “full solidarity” with Sweden.