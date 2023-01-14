Iran has executed British-Iranian politician Alireza Akbari. Which reports the Iranian state news agency Mizan Saturday. The former defense minister was sentenced to death for allegedly spying for the United Kingdom. Iran had already arrested him for that in 2019.

Akbari, who lived in the United Kingdom for several years, is said to have leaked state secrets to the British secret service MI6. In addition, according to Iran, he played a role in the assassination of the Iranian Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a scientist who worked on the Iranian nuclear program in 2020. Akbari told BBC Persian on Wednesday after being tortured “more than 3,500 hours over ten months” that he pleaded guilty for acts he said he did not commit.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has unsuccessfully called on Iran to release Akbari in recent weeks. According to him the execution is “a politically motivated act by a barbaric regime that has no respect for human life.” British authorities have supported Akbari’s family in recent years, including with their calls for their release.

Iran has recently executed several prisoners. Last week, two anti-government protesters were hanged, bringing the known number of executions due to the ongoing protests to four. In addition, it came out last Tuesday that four hundred demonstrators have been sentenced to long prison sentences. It is also known that Iranian justice puts prisoners under severe pressure to make confessions. Iran does not shy away from abuse and torture.