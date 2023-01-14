Home page politics

Iranians protest in Berlin against the use of the death penalty in their home country (archive photo). © Maurizio Gambarini/dpa

Next execution in Iran: The former politician Aliresa Akbari is said to have worked as an agent for foreign countries – that was the allegation. Now he was executed.

Tehran – Iran has executed a former British-Iranian leader on allegations of espionage. As the justice portal Misan announced, Aliresa Akbari was killed.

Last week, Iran sentenced Akbari to death on charges of espionage. As Misan reported, Akbari was exposed as one of the “most important agents for British intelligence”. Iran accused Akbari of leaking state secrets. Akbari, his wife and brother had vehemently denied the allegations in recent days.

According to the BBC, Akbari, who also has British citizenship, was arrested in 2019. Rumors were already circulating in the Iranian capital Tehran about the identity of an imprisoned politician who had been exposed as a “master spy”. According to reports, the case could also point to an internal power struggle in Tehran. As a senior politician at the Defense Ministry, Akbari had maintained close ties with politicians seeking mediation and reconciliation after the recent wave of protests, UK-based online media amwaj.media reported.

There are repeated reports of the arrests, arrests and executions of Iranians who are accused of working for foreign secret services, above all for the Israeli Mossad or the US secret service CIA. The Iranian data cannot usually be independently verified. Both the arrests and trials are kept secret. dpa