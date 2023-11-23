You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
He was sentenced to death for the murder of two security agents.
This is the eighth execution related to the protests, which took to the streets in 2022.
Iran secretly executed a man accused of killing a member of the security forces during mass protests last year on Thursday.reported human rights defense groups.
It is the eighth execution related to the protests that broke out in September 2022 after the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a young Kurdish woman detained for allegedly violating the strict dress code imposed on women in Iran.
Milad Zohrevand, who was about 20 years oldwas executed at dawn in a prison in the city of Hamadan (west), reported the Hengaw organization, based in Norway.
He had been sentenced to capital punishment for the death of an officer of the Revolutionary Guard during a protest in the town of Malayer in November last year.
Hengaw said Zohrevand received no prior notification that his execution was imminent and was not granted a final meeting with his family.
Legal collective Dadban also confirmed the execution on social media, adding that Zohrevand had been denied a lawyer.
Iran launched a crackdown to quell protests that resulted in hundreds of deaths and thousands of arrests, according to human rights groups and the UN.
AFP
