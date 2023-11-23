Iran secretly executed a man accused of killing a member of the security forces during mass protests last year on Thursday.reported human rights defense groups.

(Also read: ‘Wagner Group prepares to provide anti-aircraft defense to Hezbollah or Iran’: White House).

It is the eighth execution related to the protests that broke out in September 2022 after the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a young Kurdish woman detained for allegedly violating the strict dress code imposed on women in Iran.

Milad Zohrevand, who was about 20 years oldwas executed at dawn in a prison in the city of Hamadan (west), reported the Hengaw organization, based in Norway.

Protesters protesting against executions in Iran Photo: John MacDougall/AFP

He had been sentenced to capital punishment for the death of an officer of the Revolutionary Guard during a protest in the town of Malayer in November last year.

(Keep reading: Founder of the Spanish party Vox accuses Iran of attacking him in Madrid).

Hengaw said Zohrevand received no prior notification that his execution was imminent and was not granted a final meeting with his family.

Legal collective Dadban also confirmed the execution on social media, adding that Zohrevand had been denied a lawyer.

(We recommend: Iranian Nobel Peace Prize winner begins a hunger strike in prison).

Iran launched a crackdown to quell protests that resulted in hundreds of deaths and thousands of arrests, according to human rights groups and the UN.

AFP