Iran managed to complete uranium enrichment at the level of 20%. This was announced on Tuesday, January 5, by the official representative of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behruz Kamalvandi.

“At about 19:00 (Monday – Ed.) We reached twenty percent enrichment”, – quotes Kamalvandi IRINN…

The day before the agency Mehr reported that Iran has launched the uranium enrichment process to the level of 20%, which is significantly higher than the level of 4% specified in the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabia told the agency that production has started at a nuclear facility in Fordow.

On January 1, it became known that the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi notified the Board of Governors of the agency and the UN Security Council of Iran’s intention to start enriching uranium to 20%.

On Monday, the UN called on Iran to comply with the terms of the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA) and to abandon uranium enrichment to 20%, as well as cooperate with the IAEA.

In early December, the Iranian authorities adopted a law to intensify nuclear activities. In accordance with the document, the Republic’s Atomic Energy Organization, two months after its approval, will begin to produce at least 120 kg of 20% enriched uranium annually at the Fordow nuclear site. Uranium will be stored internally. Including the capacity for enrichment and production of enriched uranium is planned to be increased to at least 500 kg per month.

In 2018, the United States withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan with Tehran, after which it began to exert pressure on the Iranian side, in fact, aimed at economic strangulation of the country. The treaty was signed in 2015 and assumed the complete lifting of international sanctions against Iran in exchange for the country’s refusal to develop its nuclear program.