Iran, the regime now poisons boys and girls. The revelations of the activist Rayhane Tabrizi to Affaritaliani.it

Terror, death and a long trail of blood continue to mark the history ofIran. The scheme commits yet another cruelty: directly poisons little girls And girls, so they don’t go to school. Not only, Affaritaliani.it learns directly from an Iranian activist who has been living in Italy for 14 years, Rayhane Tabriziwhich are targeted in succession: middle schools, high schools and universities, where they are registering numerous deaths from gas poisoning Of students regardless of gender.

In a nutshell the regime now has its sights set on exterminating “GenZ”made up of girls and boys with so many dreams in their pocket, who want to see their country free from the regime, above all they want to be able to live their age with the light-heartedness they have never known.

Until now we have received news that only girls are poisoned by the regime, how are things really?

“No, it’s not like that. The regime is implementing a strategy to scare and exterminate “GenZ”, so he started ad poison with the gas which come from sewer guys And girls of middle schools and high schools. At first the first episodes were justified by the government as a ‘bad malfunction of the heating system in the classrooms‘, but the growing number of cases of poisoning and deaths has started to raise yet another protests. Then, finally the Haizarehgard extremist group came out and stated that the poisonings are by their hand. The Iranian secret services are also investigating the matter.”

