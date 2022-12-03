The family home of Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi, who made headlines for competing without a headscarf in South Korea in October as a sign of support for anti-regime protests, has been demolished. According to the anti-government news site IranWire it is not clear when the building was destroyed, but reporters link the fact to the athlete’s protest. A video shows a destroyed structure, with several medals on the ground. The man filming describes what happened to the house and also sees Rekabi’s brother Davood crying. Davood Rekabi is a champion sport climber himself, he won ten gold medals representing Iran. “This is what it’s like to live in this country,” says an off-camera voice, presumably from the video’s author.

«قهرمان مملکت کیلو کیلو مدال آورده واسه این مملکت» -آدم‌های جمهوری اسلامی خونه‌باغ خانواده #الناز_رکابی رو خراب کردند فقط چون جلوی حجاب اجباری ایستاد

“The champion of a country with several medals, who worked hard to make Iran proud. They pepper-sprinkled him, demolished a 39m2 house and left. What can I say?”. Video of Rekabi wearing a headband with her hair pulled back into a ponytail as she competed in Seoul became international headlines for timing on horseback as protests intensified. When she returned to Iran, videos posted on her social media showed cheering crowds welcoming and cheering her by chanting “Elnaz the heroine” at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport. On her Instagram account, Rekabi had specified that she “accidentally” competed without a hijab, a statement which however may have been made under duress. Some Iranian protesters saw her as a symbol of the national uprising: however, early on human rights groups expressed fears for her safety when she returned home.