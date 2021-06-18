Iran elects new president: conservatives ready to return to power

Iran today goes to the polls to elect its eighth president since the 1979 revolution, in a vote dominated by mistrust of the deep economic difficulties the country is experiencing due to US sanctions and the pandemic.

The clear favorite is the conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi, head of the Iranian judiciary considered close to the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and hit by the United States with sanctions for his involvement in the mass executions of political prisoners in the 1980s. His victory would mark the end of the stay in power of the reformist faction represented by current President Hassan Rouhani, severely weakened by the failure of the 2015 nuclear deal, followed by the reintroduction of a harsh sanctions regime by the United States.

After the strict selection made by the Guardian Council, which reduced the candidates to seven from the more than 500 who had presented themselves, and three more defections in the last few days, there are no prominent personalities left to oppose the 60-year-old from Mashhad. Despite the predictable outcome according to polls, the extent of the victory could be instrumental in Raisi’s hopes of eventually taking over from 82-year-old Khamenei, who has led the Islamic Republic for more than 30 years.

The absence of alternatives and widespread distrust of the possibilities for change could push turnout to exceptionally low levels, according to polls below 50 percent. A participation at the lowest since 1979, which would risk overshadowing the return of the conservatives to the presidency and worries the authorities of the country.

“It is true that we think that military, political and economic means strengthen our power, but nothing is as important as the participation of the people,” said Khamenei, reiterating today his invitation to go to the polls. “Every vote counts,” he said after voting in the capital Tehran. “Come and vote and choose your president”. The polls will be open until 21:30 Italian time while the results are expected mid-day tomorrow.

After losing the last 2017 elections to outgoing President Hassan Rouhani, Raisi has cultivated a politician profile close to the needs of ordinary people, promising to establish “strong government for the people”. As head of the judiciary, he promoted reforms to the judiciary, which

According to the judiciary, in the last Iranian year, which ended in March, the number of new prison sentences dropped by 11 percent while pardons almost doubled.

Although conservatives have maintained a critical position regarding the nuclear deal signed by Rouhani, in the weeks before the elections Raisi reiterated his support for the negotiations to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (Jcpoa ), promising to pursue an “intelligent and innovative diplomacy” aimed at ending the sanctions regime.

After the exclusion of the conservative main opponents, the only hope for the reformist front to vote will be former central bank governor Abdlnasser Hemmati. Appointed to lead the central bank in 2018 after the reintroduction of sanctions by the United States, he faced a particularly turbulent period for the Iranian economy, marked by the collapse of oil exports and foreign exchange, managing a difficult crisis in the banking sector.