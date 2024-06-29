In the event of a run-off, which appears increasingly likely, Iranians will return to vote on July 5

Waiting for the results of the presidential elections in Iran. According to the latest partial results, with over 19 million votes counted More than 8.3 million votes went to the only reformist candidate, Massoud Pezeshkianand nearly 7.2 for ultra-conservative Saeed Jalili, as reported by Iran’s Press TV.

The current head of the Parliament (Majlis), Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, would have won over 2.6 million votes, while the conservative Mostafa Pourmohammadi would have stopped at less than 160,000 preferences in the elections called after his death in an accident on May 19 by helicopter, of President Ebrahim Raisi. In the event of a run-off, which appears increasingly likely, Iranians will return to vote on July 5.