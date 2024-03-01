Against the backdrop of two wars to which he is certainly no stranger, in Gaza as a leading actor and in Ukraine more secluded, Iran votes today for the renewal of the Parliament and the Assembly of Experts. In what will be the first national consultations since the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini, which triggered a wave of anti-government protests, the announced winners are the so-called 'principalists' (the ultra-conservatives)while the Reformist Front, which groups together 31 factions, announced a boycott. Decisiveas always in the Islamic Republic to evaluate the level of popular support for the system, it will be the turnout figure. The estimates do not make the ayatollahs smile: the latest polls indicate that it will be between 37 and 46%, with large differences between Tehran, where it is estimated at around 17%, and the other provinces.

Khamenei's call for “massive” participation

As always happens on the eve of elections, the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, launched an appeal for “massive” participation. Speaking during a meeting with a group of young people who will be voting for the first time, Khamenei stressed that a high turnout in the elections will cause “disappointment for the enemies who keep their eyes on Iran” and then try to sting Iranians are proud. “On Friday, all those who love Iran and the Islamic Republic, the revolution, national power and progress will go to the polls,” he chanted, before unleashing the usual anti-American and anti-Israeli rhetoric.

“Economic and political tiredness is a crucial moment with generational change”

Second Raffaele Mauriello, professor at the 'Allameh Tabatabai' University of Tehran, today's “undemocratic but with democratic elements” elections should not be underestimated, despite all their imperfections. First of all due to the 'weight' that the Majlis has, one of the many political bodies of the Islamic Republic, which in addition to approving individual ministers and the budget, also has the task of voting on international agreements as happened in 2015 for the Jcpoa, the agreement on nuclear power. The country, the professor explains to Adnkronos, comes to the vote in a climate of economic and political “tiredness” and at a time when the Islamic Republic is grappling with a “crisis of legitimacy”.

The economy “is not shining”, he cuts short, underlining how the country is struggling to get back on its feet after the combined impact of Covid-19 which has been added to the sanctions reintroduced by the States which have had a “devastating” impact. Inflation has shot up (the latest autumn data from the Central Bank indicated a plus 56%), but finally for about a year – and this is thanks to the Raisi government – prices are starting to come back under control. Those problems already seen towards the end of Hassan Rouhani's mandate have exploded under the current presidency and inflation has reached levels “never seen in the history of the Islamic Republic”.

There is also a poorly concealed political fatigue. The national protests triggered by Amini's death in police custody, which according to Mauriello were fundamentally born from economic problems and were “more complex” than a simple feminist battle as it was represented, brought “few results”, but precisely on the obligation of wearing headscarves there have been “steps forward” on a practical level.

“Today many women in Tehran do not wear it, even if the law has not changed”, he specifies. The moment is “crucial”, continues the professor, recalling how Raisi himself, the president elected with the lowest number of votes in the history of Iran, struggled in the first phase of his mandate and has only now managed to “consolidate” his administration. Meanwhile in Tehran there is a climate of relative tranquility, but for security reasons the authorities have imposed some more limits on communications with the outside in recent days.

Mauriello highlights how in these elections some of the admitted candidates are independent, while there are few reformists. According to the BBC, there are only 30. There are, it is true, electoral lists, but they were established only after the green light from the Guardian Council and on the basis of the sensitivity of the politicians who received the green light. In Tehran there are three lists, one attributable to the former mayor and current Speaker, Mohammed Bagher Qalibaf, one to Raisi and one called 'Voice of the Nation', led by Ali Motahari and which includes among its ranks the 44-year-old Afifeh Abedi, a of the rare reformists admitted to the vote.

A character who promises to be talked about and who fully represents the “generational change” at the political level underway in Iran, specifies Mauriello, underlining how politicians who have long been points of reference for the West have left the scene or am on the verge of doing so. The only cornerstone is the Guardians of the Revolution who continue to have “a lot of weight” on the political scene and increasingly represent “the backbone of the State”.

The numbers: 15,200 candidates for 290 seats in the new Majlis

According to official media, 15,200 candidates including 1,713 women – more than double the 819 registered in 2020 – will compete for the 290 seats of the new Majlis, which will take office at the end of May. All eyes will also be on the Assembly of Experts, a body made up of 88 members elected every eight years, which elects and, possibly, can remove the Supreme Leader and which takes on a fundamental role given that Khamenei will blow out 85 candles in April.

In recent weeks, the exclusion of the former president, Hassan Rouhani, from the race for the Assembly of Experts after three consecutive mandates has caused a stir. The reasons for this decision were not clarified. They are probably political, but it is also a confirmation of a generation change that is taking place at a political level far from the eyes of the West.