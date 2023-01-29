Israel would be behind it the drone attack on an Iranian defense factory in Isfahan. The Wall Street Journal writes it, citing American sources. The attack reportedly targeted an Iranian Space Research Center munitions factory, which is under sanctions for producing ballistic missiles. The attack comes after the new Israeli government of Benyamin Netanyahu took office, while Israel and the United States are discussing ways to counter Iran.

The drone attack on an Iranian defense factory, writes the New York Times, was apparently launched from inside Iran, since it took place in Isfahan, a city in the center of the country, far from land borders.

“Ukraine warned you,” commented Ukrainian presidential adviser Mychailo Podolyak. “The logic of war is inexorable and murderous. It strictly demands accountability from the perpetrators and accomplices. Panic in Russia, endless mobilisation, anti-missile defense in Moscow, trenches a thousand km away, preparation of anti-bomb shelters. Explosive night in Iran, production of drones and missiles, oil refineries. Ukraine warned you,” writes Podolyak. Kiev and Western countries have accused Iran of supplying drones to Russia for attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.