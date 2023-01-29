A Drone attack caused an explosion at a munitions factory in Isfahan in central Iran. An Iranian defense statement, quoted by the Irna agency, says that the attack “was unsuccessful”, with one of the drones shot down by anti-aircraft fire and two others exploded thanks to “traps” set up to defend the plant. The statement adds that there was “minor damage” to the roof of the factory and that no one was injured. A video of the explosion was released in the Iranian media, where a loud bang is heard.

Iranian authorities have not yet charged anyone with the attack, despite the fact that the finger has been pointed at Israel in the past. Meanwhile, a major fire has broken out in an oil refinery in the northern city of Tabriz, but there are so far no indications of a connection between the two events.

The drone attack comes at a time of high tension in Iran, where popular protests against the regime have been underway for months. Meanwhile, negotiations on the renewal of the nuclear deal are at a standstill and Tehran is accused of supplying Russia with drones used in attacks on Ukraine.

MEDIA: “BEHIND US AND OTHER COUNTRY ATTACK” – The drone attack was an outstanding success, writes the Jerusalem Post, citing foreign and Western intelligence sources, while sources cited by Al Arabiya report that the United States and “another country” are involved in the attack and that the target was a ballistic missile depot.

Israel does not comment on the matter, but the Jerusalem Post recalls how in the past Western intelligence services and Iranian sources have attributed to the Israeli Mossad services the attacks on nuclear plants in Natanz in 2020 and 2021, on a nuclear plant in Karaj in 2021 and the destruction of 120 Iranian drones in February 2022. Furthermore, the newspaper writes again, “there are few organizations other than the Mossad that have the advanced and surgical capabilities demonstrated in this operation”.

In the events mentioned above, Iran has always initially spoken of failed attacks, then having to admit their magnitude in the face of evidence from satellite images and other evidence that has emerged in public. It is unclear, the Jerusalem Post continues, whether the advanced weapons damaged in the attack are conventional only or may have dual uses such as certain ballistic missiles or explosive equipment that can also be used with nuclear bombs.

