Drone attack on a munitions factory in Iran. The Defense: “The attack was unsuccessful”

A drone attack has caused aexplosion in a munitions factory in Isfahan, in the center ofIran. An Iranian defense statement, quoted by the Irna agency, says that the attack “was unsuccessful”, with one of the drones shot down by anti-aircraft fire and two others exploded thanks to “traps” set up to defend the plant. The statement adds that there was “minor damage” to the roof of the factory and that no one was injured. A video of the explosion was released in the Iranian media, where a loud bang is heard.

Iranian authorities have not yet charged anyone with the attack, despite the fact that the finger has been pointed at Israel in the past. Meanwhile, a major fire has broken out in an oil refinery in the northern city of Tabriz, but there are so far no indications of a connection between the two events.

The drone attack comes at a time of heightened tension in Iran, where they have been underway for months protests popular against the regime. Meanwhile the negotiations on the renewal of thenuclear deal they are at a standstill and Tehran is being accused of supplying Russia with drones used in attacks on Ukraine.

Meanwhile Israel writes that the drone attack on a military factory in Iran was a outstanding successdespite Iran only admitting “minor roof damage” to the Jerusalem Postciting foreign sources and Western intelligence, while sources cited by Al Arabiya report that in the attack the United States would be involved and “another country” and that the target was a ballistic missile depot.

The Jerusalem Post recalls how in the past Western intelligence services and Iranian sources have attributed to the Israeli Mossad services the attacks on nuclear facilities in Natanz in 2020 and 2021, on a nuclear facility in Karaj in 2021 and the destruction of 120 Iranian drones in February 2022. Furthermore, the newspaper writes again, “there are few organizations other than the Mossad that have the advanced and surgical capabilities demonstrated in this operation”.

Iran has always talked about failed attacks, then having to admit their extent in the face of the evidence of satellite images and other evidence that has emerged in public. It’s not clear, continues the Jerusalem Postwhether the advanced weapons damaged in the attack are conventional only or may have dual uses such as certain ballistic missiles or explosive equipment that can also be used with nuclear bombs.

The Iranian Defense Ministry has admitted to the drone attack on its factory in Isfahan, but has not explained what the affected plant produces, nor have those responsible for the attack been identified, even if Tehran speaks of it as “a laboratory “.

The raid with drones loaded with explosives took place around 11.30pm local time last night. According to Tehran’s defense statement, there were three unmanned planes: one was shot down by anti-aircraft fire and the other two exploded thanks to “traps” set up to defend the plant.

Iran: according to NGOs there are over 500 dead since the beginning of popular protests

At least 527 people have been killed in Iran in more than four months of demonstrations against the regime. To disseminate the data is a report Of Human Rights Activists News Agencyan organization based in the United States.

Among the dead, the report reads, there are 71 minors and 70 law enforcement personnel. People arrested I’m almost 20 thousand and beyond hundred they risk one Death penalty. Some executions have already taken place. The protest has spread to 160 cities in addition to Tehran.

At the moment the Iranian authorities have not disclosed the number of dead and people arrested in the protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, the young woman who died on September 16 after being arrested by the police for wearing the veil incorrectly.

