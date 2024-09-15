Sunday, September 15, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Iran | Dozens of women on hunger strike in prison on the anniversary of Mahsa Amin’s death

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 15, 2024
in World Europe
0
Iran | Dozens of women on hunger strike in prison on the anniversary of Mahsa Amin’s death
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Mahsa Amini died at the hands of the chastity police in 2022.

Over thirty women went on a hunger strike in the Iranian Evi prison after a Kurdish woman died two years ago Mahsa Aminin on the anniversary of his death, said the Nobel Peace Prize winner By Narges Mohammad foundation on Sunday.

“Today we raise our voices and strengthen our resolve,” Mohammadi said on his account message service in X in a published statement.

Mohammadi, who received the peace prize last year, has been in Evi prison since November 2021. UN experts have accused the Iranian prison authorities of denying Mohammad proper healthcare. In addition, according to the UN, Mohammadi was beaten so badly last month that he lost consciousness.

Mahsa Amini died at the hands of chastity police in 2022. According to authorities, Amini had been arrested in Tehran for violating Islamic dress codes.

According to human rights organizations, more than 550 people died and thousands were arrested in the protests that started after Amin’s death.

#Iran #Dozens #women #hunger #strike #prison #anniversary #Mahsa #Amins #death

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
United States | Shots were fired near Trump – the shots were not aimed at the presidential candidate

United States | Shots were fired near Trump - the shots were not aimed at the presidential candidate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]