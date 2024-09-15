Iran | Dozens of women on hunger strike in prison on the anniversary of Mahsa Amin’s death

Iran|Mahsa Amini died at the hands of the chastity police in 2022.

Over thirty women went on a hunger strike in the Iranian Evi prison after a Kurdish woman died two years ago Mahsa Aminin on the anniversary of his death, said the Nobel Peace Prize winner By Narges Mohammad foundation on Sunday.

“Today we raise our voices and strengthen our resolve,” Mohammadi said on his account message service in X in a published statement.

Mohammadi, who received the peace prize last year, has been in Evi prison since November 2021. UN experts have accused the Iranian prison authorities of denying Mohammad proper healthcare. In addition, according to the UN, Mohammadi was beaten so badly last month that he lost consciousness.

Mahsa Amini died at the hands of chastity police in 2022. According to authorities, Amini had been arrested in Tehran for violating Islamic dress codes.

According to human rights organizations, more than 550 people died and thousands were arrested in the protests that started after Amin’s death.