Iranian Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist Narges Mohammadi was denied hospitalization because she was not wearing a headscarf. This is what we read in a message from Mohammadi’s family, published on her Instagram page.

The woman, detained in Evin prison, was visited by prison health officials and a cardiologist from Rajaei hospital in her cell due to some heart problems. Because she was not wearing a headscarf, the prison did not agree to transfer her to the hospital for an echocardiogram, and the hospital doctor had to take the echo machine with him to the women’s ward.

The imprisoned Iranian activist, who received the Nobel Peace Prize this year, called “loudly for an immediate ceasefire” in the Gaza Strip and an “end to the war” in a message from prison. “The attacks on the homeless – he said – the killing of children, women and civilians, the people taken hostage, the bombing of hospitals and schools and the rockets in residential areas have shocked the world and my heart aches,” he wrote in a letter published by BBC Persian.



(afp)

After having already been placed in custody several times in the past due to human rights campaigns, the activist was arrested for the last time in 2021 and even from prison she continued to carry out political battles.