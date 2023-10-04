The Iranian moral police placed a 16-year-old girl of Kurdish origin in a coma, Armita Geravand, denounces activists from the NGO Hengaw and radio Zamaneh, the Amsterdam-based broadcaster, for not wearing the veil. The girl was pushed by moral police officers after boarding the subway train without a veil and she then hit her head on an iron pole.

The images from the Tehran metro cameras dating back to the first of this month released by the IRNA agency show the young woman, originally from the Kurdish-majority province of Kermnshah, but resident in Tehran, unconscious being dragged out of a subway car at Shohada station.

The activists of the NGO for the defense of the Kurds claim that the police beat the girl “severely” because she was not wearing a headscarf. A photo of her has been released in which she appears to be in a coma, hospitalized in Tehran’s Fajr hospital under close surveillance. The phones of her family members were confiscated. On Monday, a journalist from Sharg newspaper was briefly stopped in hospital, where he had gone to gather information on Armita.