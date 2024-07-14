Home page politics

From: Ekaterina Yalunina

Press Split

Newly elected Iranian President Massoud Peseschkian assures that Iran’s defense doctrine does not include nuclear weapons. (Archive photo) © Vahid Salemi/AP

The West accuses Iran of wanting to develop nuclear weapons. However, the newly elected president stresses that Iran does not need them.

Tehran – For years, the West has accused Iran of working on developing nuclear bombs. According to the German Press Agency The new President Massoud Peseschkian is now trying to refute these accusations when presenting his foreign policy guidelines.

According to the newly elected President Peseschkian, Iran is not building nuclear bombs. “I would like to stress that Iran’s defense doctrine does not include nuclear weapons,” the president wrote when presenting his foreign policy course in the Tehran TimesThe US should accept this reality and refrain from further insinuations, the head of state stressed.

Iran’s nuclear weapons: “The greatest threat to the future of the world is Iran”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accuses Iran of operating facilities to build nuclear weapons – were these the target? © JINI

The Iran had committed itself to severely restricting its nuclear program in the 2015 Vienna nuclear agreement. In May 2018, the then US President Donald Trump the pact that was supposed to prevent the construction of Iranian nuclear bombs. He also tightened sanctions. In return, Tehran greatly expanded its uranium enrichment and restricted controls by the IAEA.

Most recently, Israel’s Defense Minister Joav Galant warned again about Iran’s nuclear armament during a visit to the USA. “The greatest threat to the future of the world is Iran,” said Galant. Time is running out. Israel sees Iran’s nuclear and missile program as its greatest existential threat.

Iran’s role in the Middle East: Major point of contention – the Iranian nuclear program

Iran is heavily involved in conflicts in the Middle East, particularly in the civil war in Syria and the conflict in Yemen. In the Syrian conflict, the country supports the government of Bashar al-Assad – while Saudi Arabia and Israel support opposition groups.

In December 2023, Iran launched a rocket into space: A test run for a nuclear weapon? © Uncredited/Iranian Defense Ministry/AP/dpa

Another major point of contention is Iran’s nuclear program, which has repeatedly led to tensions with the international community. The 2015 nuclear deal was an attempt to defuse these tensions, but the unilateral termination of the agreement by the United States and the subsequent tensions have severely strained Iran’s relations with the United States, the EU and other countries are under severe strain.

Situation in the Middle East: Tensions between Peseschkian and Israel remain

Peseschkian made it clear that nothing will change in relations with the arch enemy. The president accused Israel including apartheid, war crimes, genocide and ethnic cleansing. Israel has repeatedly rejected these accusations in the past.

Together with his new top advisor and former chief diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif, Peseschkian hopes to resume nuclear negotiations and lift the sanctions that are crippling the Iranian economy. His voters also expect this from him. The Iranian economic crisis of the last five years needs a foreign policy solution. This would primarily be the resumption of nuclear negotiations.

New President Massud Peseschkian seeks intensive cooperation with Russia and China

Peseschkian will be sworn in in parliament on July 30 and will then officially begin his work. In his article entitled “Message to the World,” he presented his planned foreign policy course. He is primarily concerned with good relations with the governments in the region and the Islamic states. The cooperation with Russia He would like to continue intensive cooperation with China, while at the same time planning a “constructive dialogue” with European countries.

Apart from Croatia and Serbia, no European country has so far congratulated Peseschkian on his election victory. This has led to the question in the country whether the West is even interested in a dialogue with him. Peseschkian does not want to rule out contacts with the arch-enemy of the USA, but for that to happen the USA but also revise their “hostile” policies.

Israel-Iran conflict: accusations of supporting militant groups

Israel and its allies accuse Iran of supporting militant groups such as the Hamas in the Gaza Strip and the Hezbollah in Lebanon. Iran, on the other hand, emphasizes its support for Palestinian rights and condemns Israel’s military actions as illegal.

Israel and Iran are long-standing adversaries whose conflicts are often fought in secret. Iran has been repeatedly linked to terrorist attacks against Jewish institutions, including the bombings in the 1990s that killed 114 people at a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires. Tehran also seeks to undermine Israel’s security by supporting groups in the region known as part of the “Axis of Resistance.”

These include Hamas and Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the regular Syrian army under ruler Assad, which is supported by Iran. Israel is responding to Iran’s influence with various measures, including air strikes on pro-Iranian positions in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq. (dpa/jal)