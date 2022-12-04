Iran announced the abolition of the morality police After nearly three months of protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Aminidetained by this unit for allegedly violating the strict country dress code.

“The morality police has nothing to do with the judiciary” and was suppressed by those who created it, Iran’s Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri said Saturday night, the ISNA news agency reported on Sunday. .

The announcement, seen as a gesture towards the protesters, comes a day after authorities announced they were reviewing the 1983 law on the mandatory headscarf.

The rule was adopted four years after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which toppled the shah’s monarchy.

Iran has been engulfed in a wave of protests since the September 16 death of Amini

Iran is engulfed in a wave of protests since the death on September 16 of Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish girl who died after being detained by the morality police for not wearing the headscarf correctly.

The law states that both Iranian and foreign women, regardless of their religion, have to veil their hair and wear loose-fitting clothing in public.

The authorities claim that Amini’s death was due to health problems, but according to her family, she died after being beaten.

Since then, women have led the protestsshout anti-government slogans, take off and burn their veils.

“Woman, life, freedom” is one of the slogans that has been heard the most.

The movement continues despite the repression by the authorities, which has left hundreds dead.

Protests over the death of Mahsa Amini have spread across the world.

What is the morality police?

After 1979, “Islamic Revolution Committees”dependent on the Guardians of the Revolution, patrolledn to enforce dress codes and “morality” in Iran.

But the morality policeknown as Gasht-e Ershad (orientation patrols), was created under the mandate of the ultra-conservative president Mahmud Ahmadinejad [de 2005 a 2013] to “spread the culture of decency and hijab”, the female headscarf.

Their units are made up of men in green suits and women who wear a black chador, a garment that covers all but the face. The first patrols started working in 2006.

The morality police have nothing to do with the judiciary” and was suppressed by those who created it See also Minister of Agriculture tests positive for covid-19 for the second time

Gasht-e Ershad was created at the time by the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, now led by ultra-conservative President Ebrahim Raisi, elected in 2021.

In July, Raisi called for the mobilization of “all institutions to strengthen the law on the headscarf”, stating that “the enemies of Iran and Islam want to undermine the cultural and religious values ​​of society.”

The role of this police changed over the yearsbut it always generated divisions in the political class.

Under the moderate President Hasan Rohani, in power from 2013 to 2021, it was common to see women in tight jeans and colorful veils.

But his successor, ultra-conservative Ebrahim Raisi, in July called on “all state institutions” to strengthen enforcement of the headscarf law.

“The enemies of Iran and Islam” wanted to “undermine the cultural and religious values ​​of society by spreading corruption,” he declared at the time.

Women who violated this strict dress code risked being arrested by the police unit.

Protests over the death of Mahsa Amini. See also The Observers - Iranian youth at the heart of the protest movement

veil law

Prosecutor Montazeri announced on Saturday that “parliament and the judiciary” were examining the matter of the obligatory veilalthough they did not specify if the law was going to be modified.

The issue of the veil is still very delicate in the Islamic Republic. On one side are the conservatives, who defend the 1983 law. On the other, the progressives, who want women to be able to decide freely whether to wear it or not.

Since the start of the protest movement, more and more women have taken to the streets without the headscarf, especially in the affluent north of Tehran, the capital.

Iran’s main reform party called on September 24 to lift the mandatory veiling.

Iran accuses the United States and its allies, as well as its arch-enemy Israel, of being behind the protests, which it calls “riots.”

According to a latest balance released by Iranian General Amirali Hajizadeh, of the Revolutionary Guards Corps, more than 300 people have died in the demonstrations since September 16.

AFP