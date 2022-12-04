The Iranian attorney general, Mohamad Jafar Montazeri, announced the disbandment of the ‘Moral Police‘, implicated in the death in custody of Mahsa Amini on 16 September, an event that sparked a wave of protests in the country.

“The Morality Police has been dismantled by the same people who set it up”, the prosecutor limited himself to announcing during a meeting in the city of Qom, before assuring that this body, charged with verifying respect for traditional Islamic values ​​” has nothing to do with the Iranian Justice”, officially charged with this function.

The prosecutor himself – reports Radio Farda – acknowledged that the Iranian judicial system does not openly pursue the dissolution of this “Social Security Police”, but the recent incidents, in reference to the protests, have led the security apparatus to seek “an prudent solution to this problem”.

The Morale Police, i.e. the Irshad Patrol, has been the subject of international sanctions for the repression of the population during the protests, in particular of its leader in Tehran, Ahmad Mirzaei.

Montazeri then announced that the Iranian parliament is working together with a special body chaired by the head of state, Ebrahim Raisi, to amend the law on the compulsory use of the Islamic veil.