Search for survivors after the Amia attack in Buenos Aires in 1994. | Photo: EFE/EPA

Iran was not linked to Hezbollah’s terrorist attacks in the 1990s against the Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina (Amia) and the Israeli embassy in Argentina, according to the newspaper. The New York Times this Friday. The publication cited an internal investigation by the Mossad, Israel’s secret service, according to which the attacks were carried out by a secret unit of Hezbollah, whose operations were not linked to Iran and did not count on the collaboration of Argentine citizens.

The Amia attack in 1994 caused 85 deaths and was the second terrorist attack against Argentina’s Jews, after 29 people were killed in 1992 when a bomb exploded in front of the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires. according to NYT, the investigation details how the material for the explosives entered Argentina illegally hidden in soap bottles and boxes of chocolates. Israel, Argentina and the United States have always claimed that Iran was involved in the attacks on the ground, something the Mossad report would deny.