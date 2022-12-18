Taraneh Alidoosti, a well-known Iranian actress, was arrested this Saturday days after denouncing the execution of the young Mohsen Shekari, the first to be executed for participating in the demonstrations against the regime. Iranian interpreters and filmmakers have called for the release of her partner, who had already shown her solidarity with the protests that began after the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish girl Mahsa Amini, on September 16 and in police custody. In Tehran alone, at least 400 protesters, out of thousands of detainees, have been sentenced to prison terms.

The 38-year-old actress and director was arrested on charges of “posting false and distorted content, inciting riots and supporting anti-Iranian movements.” Alidoosti strongly condemned the execution of Shekari, the 23-year-old who was hanged on December 8 for, according to the sentence, injuring a basij – a paramilitary force under the Iranian Revolutionary Guard – with a knife, blocking a street and creating terror in Tehran. “Your silence means that you support tyranny and tyrants,” she wrote on his now-blocked Instagram account.

On Saturday, the Iranian judiciary reported that “some figures and several celebrities”, including Alidoosti, had been questioned or detained for making “unsubstantiated comments on recent events and for posting provocative material in support of street riots.” The actress was detained “by order of the judicial authority” after “failing to provide documentation for some of her claims” about the protests, according to Mizan Online, the information agency for the judiciary.

“Women are stopped and arrested in Iran for refusing to wear the mandatory hijab (veil), including famous actresses like Taraneh Alidoosti. The power of women terrifies the leaders of the Islamic Republic,” denounced the Center for Human Rights of Iran (CHRI), based in New York.

“Instead of treating her with violence, listen to what this popular artist has to say,” actor Shahab Hosseini, who has co-starred with Alidoosti in several productions, wrote on his Instagram. “Release her and return her to the arms of her little daughter,” added the actor. Several filmmakers and interpreters came to Tehran’s Evin prison, where she has been imprisoned, to inquire about her condition, including the well-known Peiman Maadi.

The actresses Hanie Tavasoli and Parinaz Izadyar also posted messages on social networks calling for the release of the film’s protagonist The Salesman, directed by Asghar Farhadi and which in 2017 won the Oscar for best non-English language film. The actress, who has been working since her teens, has also participated in the Saeed Roustay film Leyla and her brotherspresented this year at the Cannes Film Festival.

Known for her feminist activism, Alidoosti also posted a video in November without a headscarf and with a sign that read “woman, life and freedom”, the slogan of the protests over the death of Amini, who was detained by the police in morality for wearing the veil poorly placed.

Alidoosti is not the first actress to find herself in trouble for her support of the protests. The interpreters Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were arrested in November for removing their veils, which cost them charges of “intent to act against national security” and “propaganda against the state”, although they were later released.

This Sunday, the Iranian actress and film director Niki Karimi has announced the cancellation of all her projects in a message on networks with the slogan “woman, life, freedom” in which she has denounced “months of suffocation and intimidation; of ‘don’t say and don’t write’.

The protests began over the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish girl, but have evolved; now the mobilizations, carried out mainly by young people and women, are calling for the end of the Islamic Republic, founded by Ayatollah Ruholá Khomeini in 1979. After three months of protests, more than 400 deaths and thousands of detainees, the authorities have begun to execute protesters, who demand more freedoms. Just four days after Shekari’s execution, Majid Reza Rahnavard, also 23, was publicly hanged for the alleged murder of two basiji in Mashad (northeast), after being sentenced, accused of “enmity against God”, in a trial that was resolved in a single day.

