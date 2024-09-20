The Iranian embassy in Lebanon described the strike in a post on Twitter as “Israeli madness that crossed all limits” by targeting residential buildings in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

The Israeli army announced that it carried out an air strike targeting a site in the southern suburb of Beirut, a stronghold of Hezbollah in the Lebanese capital.

The military said it killed Ibrahim Akil, acting head of Hezbollah’s Radwan unit, in a strike in Beirut.

The Israeli news website Walla reported that initial estimates indicate that the raid was carried out during a meeting of Hezbollah leaders.

Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari confirmed that in addition to Aqil, 10 leaders of the Radwan Force were eliminated.