The security force tasked with forcing Iranian women to wear the veil — the morality police — is patrolling the streets of Iran again, months after their trademark white vans with a green stripe went out of sight. In December, some authorities in the country even hinted at his disappearance, never officially confirmed, an announcement that many Iranians greeted with great disbelief. The spokesman for the Iranian police, Saeed Montazer al Mahdi, agreed with them this Sunday by confirming the resumption of patrols by that security force, the same day that marked the 10th anniversary of the death in police custody of the young Kurdish woman. Mahsa Amini, on September 16.

The suspicious death of 22-year-old Amini, who had been arrested for wearing a misplaced headscarf, sparked a wave of anti-regime protests that the authorities only managed to quell through repression. At least 500 people were killed by security forces, according to Iranian NGOs in exile. More than 22,000 people were arrested in the five months of the protests and seven young men were hanged in connection with the demonstrations.

Montazer al Mahdi not only confirmed the return of patrols like the one that ended with the arrest and death of Amini. From his words, it can be deduced that the country’s authorities have failed to repress the act of civil disobedience that in Iran constitutes dispensing with the veil, a gesture that thousands of Iranians have adopted since the death of the young Kurdish woman. The spokesman pointed out that the return of the morality police to the public space obeys the objective of “dealing with those who, unfortunately, ignore the consequences of not wearing the proper hijab and insist on disobeying the rules.” The policeman concluded by warning the women that “they will be transferred to the judicial system.”

The Islamic dress code that obliges Iranian women not to show their hair and to wear loose clothing was adopted in 1983, four years after the triumph of the Islamic Revolution. According to article 638 of the Penal Code, any woman who violates that law can be punished with fines and up to two months in prison. If there is a recidivism, also with up to 74 lashes. Many Iranian women tried in recent years for not wearing headscarves have themselves been charged with more serious charges, such as inciting prostitution and attacking state security, which carry long prison terms.

In recent months, the Iranian authorities have multiplied threats to force the growing number of women who appear in public with their heads uncovered to cover up. On April 15, the police announced that, from that day on, the cameras that monitor traffic in Tehran and the rest of the cities of Iran would have the task of capturing images of women who do not wear veils to unleash the crime against them. weight of the law When less than 24 hours had elapsed, many women began to receive messages on their mobile phones threatening them with legal action if they reoffended.

Many Iranians received this invective with derision, especially since some men also began to receive those messages in which they were ordered to put on the veil, for which reason mockery spread on social networks about the inaccuracy of the cameras of the Iranian regime. .

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

business closing

In recent months, the country’s authorities have also closed thousands of businesses for violating the veil law and several women have been sentenced to pay for psychological therapy for not covering their hair. The semi-reformist newspaper shargh daily has reported cases such as that of a doctor forced to clean the Ministry of the Interior for 200 hours after being identified in her car without a veil.

Also on this occasion, some Iranians have shown their skepticism about the efficacy of the return of the morale police. Ismaili, a university student who appears unveiled in a Reuters video, stressed that “the number of people who do not obey now [a la ley del hiyab] It’s too high.” And he concluded: “They cannot with all of us, the last thing they can do is use violence and force against us.”

A video widely shared this weekend on social networks and in the Iranian media in exile shows the alleged detention of a teenager at the hands of a morality police officer, who is trying to force her to a white van. According to activists such as the well-known dissident Masih Alinejad, this recording was taken last Saturday. This Monday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency – linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard – alluded to videos like that, denying that they were recent. The agency ensures that morality police vans will not return to the streets and that officers will patrol by car or on foot and will give “verbal warnings” if they see people dressed in an “unusual” way. However, other videos, also disseminated on social networks, show white minibuses in various neighborhoods of the Iranian capital, intended to transfer the veiled women detained for this to police stations, netizens denounced.

As he sharg daily Like another semi-reformist newspaper, the Hammihan, have criticized the return of this unpopular security body on their pages. He Hammihan warned this Monday that the presence of these agents in the streets can “cause chaos” in society.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.