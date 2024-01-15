Nilufar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi, the two Iranian journalists who revealed the case of Mahsa Amini – the young Kurdish woman who died in police custody in September 2022 – have been reported this Monday to the Prosecutor's Office for not wearing the Islamic veil, which is mandatory. in Iran, just hours after being released on bail after spending 17 months in prison. “The General and Revolutionary Prosecutor's Office of Tehran opens a new case against the two journalists released this Sunday from prison for not wearing the Islamic veil after their temporary release from prison,” reported the Mizan agency, which belongs to the Judiciary.

The accusation has been presented for the publication on social networks of photos and videos of the two unveiled journalists when they were released this Sunday from Evin prison in Tehran, according to Mizan. It is unknown who filed the complaint. Hamedi and Mohammadi had paid the equivalent of 178,000 euros in bail, according to the Efe agency, which in turn reported, citing the Fars agency, that the two women are prohibited from leaving the country.

Hamedi was the first journalist to report on Amini's arrest by the so-called morality police, accused of not wearing the Islamic veil properly, and her subsequent death on September 16, 2022 in their custody. For her part, Mohammadi covered the funeral of the 22-year-old girl, where the wave of protests that shook the country for months began.

Hamedi, from the reformist newspaper Sharghwas sentenced in October to seven years in prison for allegedly cooperating with the United States, while Mohammadi, of the newspaper Hammihan, was sentenced to six years for the same crime. In addition, the two informants were sentenced to five more years for crimes against national security and another for disseminating propaganda against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Almost a hundred journalists and photographers were detained for doing their work during the mobilizations in Iran, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. At least 80 informants have been released on bail.

Amini's death sparked strong protests, which for months called for the end of the Islamic Republic and only disappeared after a crackdown in which more than 500 people died and another 22,000 people were arrested. Eight protesters were executed, one of them in public. In recent months, the Iranian government has been trying to reimpose the use of the veil, with a greater presence of patrols on the streets and a bill that toughens punishments for not covering one's hair.

