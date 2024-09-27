Tasnim: Hezbollah leaders were not killed in Israeli airstrike on Beirut

None of Hezbollah’s top leaders were killed in the Israeli airstrike on Beirut. Iran’s state agency reported this Tasnim.

“A knowledgeable source in Lebanon told Tasnim that no Hezbollah leaders were injured during Israel’s brutal terrorist attack in Lebanon,” the agency said in a statement.

Earlier it became known that the target of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) strike on Beirut could have been Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah. IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari also said that the Israeli army carried out a massive attack on Hezbollah’s main military headquarters in Beirut.