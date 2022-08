How did you feel about this matter?

Over the weekend, Salman Rushdie’s agent confirmed that the writer’s health had improved: he was extubated and would now be able to communicate.

In the first public demonstration since Friday’s attack in the United States against British Indian-born author Salman Rushdie, Iran denied any responsibility for the attack and blamed the perpetrator and “his supporters” for the tragedy.

“Regarding the attack on Salman Rushdie, we do not consider anyone other than [Rushdie] and their supporters worthy of blame and even condemnation,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said at a press conference on Monday (15).

“We haven’t seen anything else about the individual who performed this act other than what we’ve seen from the American media. We categorically and seriously deny any connection of the aggressor to Iran,” added Kanaani. After the attack, newspapers in Iran had celebrated the attack on the writer.

The attacker, in which Rushdie was repeatedly stabbed at a literary event in New York, has been identified as 24-year-old Hadi Matar, a resident of Fairview, New Jersey. He was arrested and over the weekend pleaded not guilty to charges, including attempted second-degree murder.

Rushdie had a fatwa, or religious decree, calling for his death decreed by Iran in the late 1980s after publishing the novel “The Satanic Verses”, which the Iranian regime found offensive to Islam.

