The Iranian government has officially denied involvement in the attack on writer Salman Rushdie. “Nobody is to blame but he and his supporters,” it sounds. The 75-year-old author of the book The Devil’s Verses was stabbed Friday during a lecture in New York state by a 34-year-old attacker.

Rushdie was stabbed multiple times in the neck, abdomen and chest in the Chautauqua town. He suffered a damaged liver in the attack and nerves in his arm and eye were also hit. He probably lost his right eye. According to his literary agent, Andrew Wylie, Rushdie is now off the ventilator and would be approachable again. Shortly after the attack, 24-year-old Hadi Matar was arrested. He is charged with assault and attempted murder. Matar himself claims to be innocent, his lawyer told the judge. The motive of the perpetrator – who is of Lebanese descent – is not yet clear. Matar has spoken positively about Shia extremism in the past, NBC New York reported citing police sources.

Innuendo

Reformist Iranian newspapers declined to comment, but ultra-conservative headlines openly cheered Rushdie’s assassination attempt in recent days. Hadi Matar is widely acclaimed, but the government has not yet taken a formal position on the matter. Until today. An Iranian government spokesman has today denied any involvement in the attack on Rushdie and parried innuendo. “We believe that, regarding the attack on Salman Rushdie in the United States, there is no one else to blame and worthy of accusation than he and his supporters,” said Nasser Kanaani. “No one has the right to accuse Iran in this regard.” Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iran has denied taking any action against dissidents abroad.

fatwa

Rushdie has been under threat since 1989 after Ayatollah Khomeini issued a fatwa – a death sentence – on him after the book was published. The Devil's Verses. The book is said to be "blasphemous" and "an affront to Islam." Rushdie was also convicted as an apostate, a crime punishable by death. A prize of three million US dollars was also placed on Rushdie's head. Whether the fatwa incited Matar to act is as yet unclear. Kanaani said on behalf of the State Department that Iran "has no information other than what the US media has reported". That the West "condemns the attacker's actions, but in return glorifies the actions of the attacker of Islamic beliefs" is a "contradictory attitude" according to the spokesman.

