Iran has been enriching uranium up to 60 percent since April 2021.

Three months ago, it started enriching uranium to this level at a second site, Fordow. Uranium is used in making weapons at an enrichment level of approximately 90 percent.

A spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said: “We have not yet made any attempt to enrich more than 60 percent. The presence of particles that exceed the enrichment rate above 60 percent does not mean production with enrichment higher than 60 percent.”

Bloomberg News reported, on Sunday, that monitors from the International Atomic Energy Agency had discovered uranium enriched to 84 percent last week.

The spokesman described the report as “defamation” and said it distorted the facts.