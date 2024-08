President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkin | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iran denied on Tuesday (20) that it is trying to intervene with cyber activities in the upcoming US elections to shape the outcome according to its interests, US intelligence agencies reported on Monday (19).

“These allegations are baseless and devoid of any basis. As we have previously stated, the Islamic Republic of Iran has no intention or reason to interfere in the US presidential election,” Iran’s Permanent Mission to the UN said on Tuesday, according to the Iranian state agency. IRNA.

“If the US government genuinely believes in the validity of its claims, it should provide us with relevant evidence, if any, to which we will respond accordingly,” the Iranian diplomatic headquarters added.

The FBI, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) reported on Monday that Iran has increased its attempts to intervene in the country’s upcoming elections to shape the outcome according to its interests, activity that includes those recently reported by the campaign of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

“We have observed increasingly aggressive Iranian activity during this election cycle, specifically involving influence operations targeting the American public and cyber operations targeting presidential campaigns,” a joint statement from the agencies said.

Furthermore, they assured that they are convinced that the Iranian regime, through social engineering and other efforts, has sought out people with direct access to the Republican and Democratic presidential campaigns, with the aim of influencing the electoral process.