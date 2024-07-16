Iran denies Trump assassination attempt

Iran’s Permanent Mission to the UN has rejected accusations that Tehran attempted to assassinate Donald Trump, the agency reports IRNA.

“These accusations are baseless and biased,” the article said, citing the words of the representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the UN.

Earlier, CNN reported that Washington had received information about Iran allegedly preparing an assassination attempt on Trump. The publication also notes that such knowledge led to the Secret Service increasing security measures around the former American leader in recent weeks. It is unclear whether Trump’s campaign headquarters was warned about the “Iranian threat.”

On Saturday, July 13, Trump was assassinated while speaking at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The former American leader interrupted his speech, grabbed his ear and fell to the floor. Secret Service agents covered him and then urgently evacuated him from the scene. Trump later said that the assassination attempt affected his worldview.